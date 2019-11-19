Two of three SandRidge royalty trusts lose NYSE listing

Two publicly traded trusts holding SandRidge Energy's (NYSE:SD) royalty interests - SandRidge Mississippian Trusts I and II (SDT, SDR) - have been de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange.

SDT disclosed receipt of its notice today, while SDR was suspended last week; Trusts I and II have begun trading on the OTC Pink Sheets under the SDTTU and SDRMU symbols, respectively.

Shares of both companies fell below $1 for 30-day periods ending in May and were not raised to the required levels within their six-month cure periods.

SandRidge's other public royalty trust - SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) - remains active on the NYSE.