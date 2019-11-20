Boeing scraps for deals at Dubai Air Show

Emirates and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are reportedly on the verge of striking a compromise deal for the Middle East's biggest carrier to order around 30 787 Dreamliners, but fewer 777X jets as part of a delayed order. Boeing has only landed about a third of the orders scored by Airbus at the biennial event.

Meanwhile, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson stated on the sidelines of the show that the FAA will be tougher on the certification of the Boeing 777X and isn't following any specific timeline for the return to service of the grounded 737 MAX model.