Global markets fall after new tariff threat

Asian stocks fell back after President Trump's threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods reverberated across the Pacific Ocean. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was off 0.7% . Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.6% and Australia's ASX 200 dropped dropped 1.2% after a financial regulator cracked down on Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK).

Meanwhile, European stocks are also having a soft day, with the Stoxx 600 Index slipping 0.7% . U.S. stock futures are pointing lower, two days removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index carving out new record highs.