Lowe's +5% on earnings beat and raise

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reports comparable-store sales rose 2.2% in Q3 vs. consensus of +3.2%.

Comp for the U.S. home improvement business grew 3%.

Gross margin rate up 156 bps to 32.44%.

SG&A expense rate improved 126 bps to 21.69%.

Operating margin rate expanded 346 bps to to 8.96%.

Merchandise inventory +10.9% to $13.72B.

Home improvement and hardware stores -129 Y/Y to 2,004.

The company repurchased $835M of stock and paid $428M in dividends during the quarter.

The company announced the closure of 34 underperforming stores in Canada.

FY2019 Guidance: Total sales: ~+2%; Comparable-store sales: ~+3%; Operating margin rate: +290 bps to +320 bps; Adjusted operating rate: +40 bps to +60 bps; Tax rate: ~24%; Diluted EPS: $5.35 to $5.47; Adjusted EPS: $5.63 to $5.70.

LOW +4.9% premarket.

Previously: Lowe's EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (Nov. 20)