Mallinckrodt not quite there on debt exchange offer

Early results for Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) offer to exchange five tranches of outstanding notes bearing interest from 4.750 - 5.750% and maturing 2020 - 2025 for new 10.000% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 show percentages tendered ranging from 7.9 - 76.0%, all below the requisite consents needed to eliminate substantially all of the restrive covenants, modify/eliminate other provisions and waive certain defaults and events of defaults, if any, under the existing notes.

Holders have until 11:59 pm ET on December 4 to take advantage of the offer.