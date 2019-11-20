Target +9% after smashing quarter

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) are pushing higher in early action after the retailer tops Q3 estimates and lifts full-year profit guidance.

Comparable sales were up 4.5% in Q3 vs. +3.5% consensus off a 3.1% increase in traffic. Digital sales rose 31% during the quarter to account for 7.5% of all sales.

Gross margin improved 110 bps to 29.8% of sales. Operating margin was 5.4% of sales vs. 4.6% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Target anticipates FY20 EPS of $6.25 to $6.45 vs. $6.17 consensus and $5.90 to $6.20 prior view.

Shares of Target are up 9.09% premarket to $120.30 (record high).

Previously: Target EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Nov. 20)