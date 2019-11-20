Oaktree Specialty Lending NAV treads water in Q4

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) fiscal Q4 net investment income of $16.3M, or 12 cents per share, compares with $16.6M, or 12 cents per share in Q3.

Per-share NII matches the consensus estimate.

Total investment income of $34.5M for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 falls short of the $36.2M consensus and fell from $36.7M in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net asset value per share of $6.60 at Sept. 30, 2019 is unchanged from June 30, 2019.

Originated $138.4M of new investment commitments and received $139.0M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments of 8.2% holds steady with Q3 and improves from 8.1% in Q4 2018.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

