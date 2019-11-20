Bristol-Myers' Opdivo + Yervoy disappoints in melanoma study

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that its Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-915, evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) compared to Opdivo alone for the adjuvant treatment of patients who have had a complete surgical removal of stage IIIb/c/d or stage IV melanoma failed to achieve one of the co-primary endpoints.

A statistically significant treatment effect was not reached for the endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) in patients with tumors expressing PD-L1 <1%.

The other primary endpoint is RFS in the all-comer intent-to-treat population.

The independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the study continue unchanged.