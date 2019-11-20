Greatest trade part deux? Icahn shorts mall debt

Via the WSJ's Greg Zuckerman and Esther Fung

The "death of malls" isn't exactly a new story, nor is it an accurate one judged by the performance of an index (the CMBX 6) aligned with the value of 25 commercial mortgage-backed securities.

A slice of that index tied to some of the riskiest part of that debt is up 20% this year, suggesting at least some optimism on the future of malls in the age of Amazon. Among the largest losers from that move is a hedge fund (now shuttered) run by a Carl Icahn protege.

Now Icahn (NASDAQ:IEP) himself has stepped in, purchasing credit-default swaps on the CMBX 6. He stands to make $400M or more should some mall owners begin having trouble paying their debts.

Shorts are peddling a "false narrative," says AllianceBernstein's Brian Phillips. "They are focused on momentum rather than credit fundamentals."