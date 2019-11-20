California Resources rebounds, Berry adds to losses on fracking crackdown

California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC) +5% pre-market after saying it does not expect yesterday's proposal by the California Department of Conservation to have a significant effect on its production, plans or reserves.

CRC says the steamfloods it operates do not require high-pressure cyclic steam injection as referenced in the proposal, and notes it currently operates a total of eight rigs drilling wells, none of which require well stimulation.

But Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) -6.7% pre-market despite issuing its own statement yesterday saying the moratorium would not impact its 2019 financial performance and only potentially impacts its future thermal diatomite wells.

KeyBanc downgrades BRY to Underweight from Sector Weight with a $6.50 price target, saying the new rules could result in the loss of production volumes for the company in the near future, affecting BRY's valuation and causing its cash flow multiple to "derate" until there is more clarity around the financial impact.

CRC and BRY shares plunged a respective 26.9% and 21.5% yesterday following news of California's moratorium on steam-injected oil drilling and the new review process for fracking projects.