HSBC ready to replace investing bank chief - FT

Samir Assaf, head of global banking and markets at HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), is expected to move to a non-executive role at the unit as part of an overhaul planned by interim CEO Noel Quinn, the Financial Times reports, citing people briefed on the matter.

The change comes ahead of a restructuring that will result in large-scale job losses at the division that Assaf led for almost a decade.

The executive changes could come later this year or in early 2020, ahead of a new strategic plan, set to be unveiled in February, that will aim to revive the bank after years of disappointing results.

The restructuring reflects upheaval in investment banking in Europe, where banks have struggled to compete with U.S. rivals such as JPMorgan and Bank of America since the financial crisis. Some banks have withdrawn from specific areas of investment banking, such as Deutsche Bank, which recently exited equities trading.