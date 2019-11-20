Aurora beefs up leadership team; shares up 3% premarket

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) promotes Dr. Shane Morris, formerly Senior VP of Product Development and Regulatory Affairs to Chief Product Officer and André Jérôme, formerly Senior VP of Business Integrations to Chief Integration Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Morris joined Aurora in January 2018. He has led the development, regulatory oversight and market introduction for several of the Company's innovative cannabis products, including Aurora's Oral Mist, Oral Dissolve Strips, and Aurora Cloud.

Mr. Jérôme joined Aurora in February 2018. He has led the successful integration of many of Aurora's largest business assets.