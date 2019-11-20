Launch of new generic drugs in U.S. still lags - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that less than 2/3 (n=1,249) of generic drugs approved in the U.S. between 2016 - 2018 are on the market. Only 30% (n=134/442) of the medicines approved last year have gone on sale.

The main reason for the lack of market presence is legal tie-ups, specifically, patent litigation from branded drug makers that can take years to resolve [current regulations stipulate an automatic 30-month stay on a generic approval to allow patent disputes to run their course, which, of course, guarantees a lawsuit regardless of the robustness of the patent(s)].

The breakdown is most acute in biologics. Only 11 biosimilars are available commercially in the U.S. despite 25 approvals since 2015 (pay-to-delay deals, which should be illegal, are a major reason).

According to the Federal Trade Commission, which tracks patents settlements, fewer of these agreements are likely to be anticompetitive (?), although the number of settlements is increasing.

Selected tickers: XLV, XBI, PJP, IHE, JNJ, AMGN, BIIB, MRK, ABBV, PFE, TEVA, BHC, MYL, PRGO, BMY, LLY, NVS, OTCQX:RHHBY, GSK, AZN, GILD, TAK, NVO, SNY