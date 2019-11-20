QIWI +4.1% after Q3 beat-and-raise

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) rises 4.1% in premarket trading after Q3 earnings come in stronger than expected and year guidance is raised.

Now sees 2019 total adjusted net revenue rising 15% to 19% Y/Y compared with previous guidance of 11%-16%.

Sees 2019 adjusted net profit up 45%-55% Y/Y vs. 40%-50% in its August outlook.

Sees Payment Services segment net revenue rising 25%-29% vs. previous guidance of 23%-27%.

Reiterates Payment Services segment net profit guidance for an increase of 25%-29%.

Q3 adjusted net profit of RUB 1.89B ($29.4M), or RUB 30.30 per share (47 cents), increased from RUB 1.17B, or RUB 18.99 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 47 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 35 cents.

Q3 revenue of RUB 5.99B ($93M) rose from RUB 5.23B; beats the consensus estimate of $90.7M.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

