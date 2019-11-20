BTIG expects Domino's to boost buybacks

BTIG lifts estimates on Domino's Pizza (DPZ +0.4% ) to reflect the recapitalization efforts of the restaurant company.

Analyst Peter Saleh thinks Domino's is likely to fire off an accelerated repurchase program of as much as $700M with the proceeds from the financing moves.

"The transaction places the company’s leverage at the high-end of management’s comfort range, though strong unit development and healthy economics can comfortably support this level of debt. We believe the transaction should provide investors some confidence as it demonstrates the underlying strength of the business model, confirms the company’s aggressive capital strategy and likely provides support for shares."

BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Domino's and price target of $325 vs. the sell-side average PT of $283.04. The PT from the firm will look more attractive on a valuation basis if the buybacks are enacted to lower the company's outstanding share count.