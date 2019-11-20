Trevena +12% on positive oliceridine data

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announces results from the Phase 3 open-label safety study (ATHENA) for IV oliceridine in The Journal of Pain Research.

The results highlight the safety and tolerability of oliceridine in the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in a variety of surgical/medical settings and patient populations.

768 patients were enrolled in the study. The results show that oliceridine was generally safe and well-tolerated.

Additionally, oliceridine performed consistently in the patient population, including elderly and obese patients, who are at greater risk for developing opioid-related adverse effects.

These findings suggest that oliceridine may represent a potential new treatment option where IV opioid therapy is warranted.