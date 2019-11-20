Exxon's credit rating outlook cut to negative by Moody’s

Moody's lowers its outlook for Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Aaa debt rating to negative from stable, reflecting the company's "substantial negative free cash flow and expected reliance on debt to fund its large growth capital spending program."

The credit rating agency expects XOM's credit metrics will weaken over the next few years as it pursues a rebuild of its upstream portfolio, as well as new chemical facilities and refinery upgrades.

The company's "high level of growth capital investments cannot be funded with operating cash flow and asset sales at projected levels given Exxon Mobil's substantial dividend payout," Moody's says.