Aravive rockets 263% premarket on promise of lead candidate

Thinly traded nano cap Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) jumps 263% premarket on robust volume in reaction to positive data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate AVB-500 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

High serum levels of AVB-500, what the company calls a decoy protein that starves a certain signaling pathway essential for cell migration and cancer proliferation, were "strongly predictive" of anti-tumor activity with statistically significant correlation to progression-free survival (PFS), the primary endpoint for studies in this patient population.

Specifically, patients receiving a dose of 10 mg/kg every other week and who achieved at least the minimal level of efficacious concentration (n=17/31) experienced greater than a four-fold increase in median PFS compared to those with low exposure (n=14/31) (8.1 months vs. 1.8 months; p=0.0016) and double the response rate (29% vs. 14%).

Patients with sufficient AVB-500 exposure also showed increases in duration of response (7.6 months vs. 3.9 months) and clinical benefit rate (responders + stable cancer) (82% vs. 43%) with significantly less risk of cancer progression (18% vs. 57%).