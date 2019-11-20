Alibaba global offering prices at ~2.8% discount

Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) global offering of 500M ordinary shares prices at HK$176 per share, or about US$180 per ADS, bringing expected gross proceeds to HK$88.0B ($11B), a symbolic total as the number 8 is associated with prosperity and good fortune in Chinese culture.

Comprised of an international offering and Hong Kong public offering.

Price is a ~2.8% discount to yesterday's NYSE closing price of $185.25.

Plans to use proceeds "for implementation of its strategies to drive user growth and engagement, empower businesses to facilitate digital transformation, and continue to innovate and invest for the long term."

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 75M of shares.