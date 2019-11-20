Walmart looks to get past dog days of in-house grocery delivery

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) still plans to scale up its program of delivering groceries inside of customers' refrigerators, despite hitting a snag in the three test cities it's running.

CEO Doug McMillon says employees making deliveries have been occasionally running into dogs (big and small) inside of houses, despite the grocery app having a setting to inform the company of a dog situation. McMillon expects the issue to work itself out as customers adapt.

Walmart is testing the $19.95-per-month service in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida.