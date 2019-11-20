Sierra Oncology +10% premarket on launching late-stage Momentum trial

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) has launched the MOMENTUM clinical trial for patients with myelofibrosis.

The Phase 3 trial is designed to confirm the efficacy of momelotinib on myelofibrosis symptoms, transfusion independence and splenomegaly, as compared to danazol.

180 myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic, anemic and have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor will be enrolled.

Top-line data is anticipated in Q4 2021.

The primary endpoint of the trial is the Total Symptom Score response rate of momelotinib compared to danazol at Week 24.