VIVUS up 8% premarket on positive Qsymia effect in binge-eating disorder

Thinly traded nano cap VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) is up 8% premarket on average volume in reaction to results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) capsules CIV in patients with binge-eating disorder or bulimia nervosa (binge eating followed by purging). The data were just published online in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.

22 participants were randomized to receive either Qsymia or placebo for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint was the number of objective binge-eating (OBE) days over four weeks.

Patients receiving Qsymia had an average of 4.2 OBE days, a decrease of 74% from baseline (16.2) compared to 13.2 OBE days for control (p<0.0001).

Abstinence rates were 64% for the Qsymia group versus 9% for placebo (p<0.001).

Dropout rates (9%) were the same in both arms.

Qsymia is currently approved in the U.S. as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related medical condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.