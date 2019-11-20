OneMain plans to boost dividend, pay special dividends

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) gains 1.8% in premarket trading after announcing that it expects to boost its regular dividend and begin paying special dividends starting in 2020.
The actions are subject to board approval; OneMain's most recent quarterly dividend was 25 cents per share, declared on Oct. 28, 2019.
Updates full-year 2019 financial outlook as part of its investor day:
Sees portfolio yield of ~24%;
Net charge-off ratio of ~6.1%; had seen 6.1%-6.3% in Q3 presentation;
Operating expense growth of ~3%, same as prior view;
Consumer & insurance adjusted net income of $875M-$900M;
C&I ending net finance receivables growth of 12%-14%, same as prior view; and
Net tangible leverage of 6.0X and tangible leverage of 6.1x-6.3x.
