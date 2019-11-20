Neptune amends and restates processing agreement with Canopy

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) has entered into an amended and restated processing agreement with Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC).

Both the companies have mutually agreed to an amended schedule of processing volumes committed to Neptune.

In addition, the parties agreed to remove certain preferential rights previously granted to Canopy with respect to Neptune's capacity and pricing.

Effective June 30, 2020, volume and pricing will be negotiated based on market conditions. The 3-year term of the agreement remains unchanged and expires on June 30, 2022.

As a result of the revised terms, Neptune expects to reduce its client concentration risk and diversify its customer base.