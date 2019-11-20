PagSeguro slides 4.5% after Q3 disappoints

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) falls 4.5% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of R$1.18 (US$0.28) misses the average analyst estimate of R$1.20.

Increases from R$0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total payment volume of R$29.4B rises 45% Y/Y.

Q3 total net revenue of R$1.46B, up 29% Y/Y, falls short of the R$1.86B consensus.

Q3 net income of R$342.6M increases 48% from R$231.6M a year earlier.

Q3 net margin of 23.4% improves from 20.4% in the year-ago quarter; adjusted net margin of 26.7% widens from 25.9%.

