Cantor sees 19% upside in J&J in premarket analyst action

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Outperform rating and $128 (31% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) initiated with Underperform rating and $7 (69% downside risk) price target at Oppenheimer. Reported yesterday. Shares down 5% premarket.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (209% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 12% premarket.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (246% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 11% premarket.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) initiated with Overweight rating and $160 (19% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) resumed with Overweight rating and $7 (172% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 6% premarket.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) initiated with Buy rating and €126 (19% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 1% premarket.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) initiated with Outperform rating at Evercore ISI.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (40% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) initiated with Buy rating and $48 (25% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) downgraded to Hold with a $1.50 (6% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) downgraded to In Line at Evercore ISI.

VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF) downgraded to Hold at Canaccord.