PG&E begins cutting power to 150K customers over fire risk

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it is moving forward with planned power shutoffs to ~150K customers in 18 northern California counties starting this morning.

The National Weather Service has posted "red flag" warnings for strong gusts across the region from 4 a.m. Pacific time today to 7 a.m. Thursday; red flag warnings mean the combination of dry air, gusting winds and parched landscape can lead to "extreme fire behavior."

The outage is the latest in a series of deliberate blackouts by PG&E that have provoked widespread outrage in California, although these shutoffs will pale in comparison to the mass blackouts carried out last month which plunged millions of people into darkness for days.