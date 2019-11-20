CyrusOne starts tender offers, consent solicitations

Two CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) subsidiaries start tender offers to buy any of their 5.000% senior notes due 2024 and 5.375% senior notes due 2027.

The issuers - CyrusOne LP and CyrusOne Finance Corp. - also start consent solicitations to amend the indentures of each series of notes to reduce the notice requirement for optional redemption to 3 business days from 30 days and to eliminate substantially all restrictive covenants and certain events of default and to eliminate or modify certain other provisions contained in each indenture.

Offers to purchase for cash all $700M of 5.000% senior notes due 2024 at fixed spread of 0.50% over 1.625% U.S. Treasury Note due March 15, 2020.

Offers to purchase for cash $500M of 5.375% senior notes due 2027 at fixed spread of 0.50% over 2.375% U.S. Treasury Note due March 15, 2022.

Consent payment offered for both series of notes is $30 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.