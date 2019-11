TGT, MYOV among premarket gainers

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) +212% on promise of lead candidate.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) +203% on announcing Q3 update.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +31% on launching two new features for the MySizeID widget.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) +19% on BTD tag for rilonacept.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) +15% on analyst upgrade.

Target (NYSE:TGT) +10% on Q3 earnings.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) +9% .

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +8% after no impact of California's fracking crackdown.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +8% after T2Resistance Panel CE-Mark'd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) +7% on announcing publication of NurOwn ALS Phase 2 trial data in neurology.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) +5% on analyst upgrade.