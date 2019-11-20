Oppenheimer bullish on Dana

Oppenheimer launches coverage on Dana (DAN -0.7% ) with an Outperform rating.

The firm says Dana's "leverage the core" strategy across its end-markets has substantially improved business quality over the past several years and it sees further runway to drive market outperformance and margin expansion.

"We have a favorable view of Dana’s EV strategy given its broad portfolio of solutions, market focus and net content growth opportunities from electrification. While valuation reflects investor concerns on peakish end-markets, we believe the current share price significantly discounts Dana’s cross-cycle earnings power," write analyst Colin Rusch and team.

Oppenheimer's price target of $20 on Dana reps 19% upside potential and is level with the average sell-side PT.