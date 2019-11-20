Babcock reports order book and pipeline of £34B, up 10%, its highest ever level
Nov. 20, 2019 9:44 AM ETBabcock International Group PLC (BCKIF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Babcock International's (OTCPK:BCKIF) underlying 1H pre-tax profits slumped 18% to £202.5M, as multiple big contracts, are coming to a close.
- However, posted a record combined order book and pipeline of over £34B, which includes the building of five Type-31 frigates for the UK’s Royal Navy and entry into new markets Norway and Canada.
- The company says that its aviation results were “a bit disappointing”, owing to subdued activities in southern Europe and the North Sea.
- During the quarter, the group also announced an eight-year £309M training contract with the Metropolitan Police.
- Delays to bids in aerial emergency services and market conditions in oil and gas have forced down full-year aviation revenue expectations, to be partially offset by Babcock’s work in the marine and land sectors.
- For fiscal year 2020, expects revenue to be ~£4.9B with underlying operating profit between £540M - £560M
- Forecasts free cash flow to be over £250M
