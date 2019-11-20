Babcock reports order book and pipeline of £34B, up 10%, its highest ever level

Nov. 20, 2019 9:44 AM ETBabcock International Group PLC (BCKIF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Babcock International's (OTCPK:BCKIF) underlying 1H pre-tax profits slumped 18% to £202.5M, as multiple big contracts, are coming to a close.
  • However, posted a record combined order book and pipeline of over £34B, which includes the building of five Type-31 frigates for the UK’s Royal Navy and entry into new markets Norway and Canada.
  • The company says that its aviation results were “a bit disappointing”, owing to subdued activities in southern Europe and the North Sea.
  • During the quarter, the group also announced an eight-year £309M training contract with the Metropolitan Police.
  • Delays to bids in aerial emergency services and market conditions in oil and gas have forced down full-year aviation revenue expectations, to be partially offset by Babcock’s work in the marine and land sectors.
  • For fiscal year 2020, expects revenue to be ~£4.9B with underlying operating profit between £540M - £560M
  • Forecasts free cash flow to be over £250M
  • Previously: Babcock International Group reports 1H results(Nov. 20)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.