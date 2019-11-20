AT&T faces broad subscriber challenges - KeyBanc

AT&T (T -1.6% ) is facing challenges in subscriber businesses and hot streaming competition, KeyBanc Capital Markets says in a reiteration of its Sector-Weight view.

The firm points in particular to the end of Game of Thrones, which led to a sequential exodus in HBO subscribers (though year-over-year growth was strong).

The company has "broad exposure to secularly challenged businesses," analyst Brandon Nispel says, also noting declining subs for AT&T TV NOW and DirecTV in October. "While video monetization remains healthy, subscriber metrics are not," he says.

HBO Max, set for a spring launch, will likely be "nowhere near as popular" as the freshly launched Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS), he writes.

Meanwhile, AT&T's valuation is at an all-time high with respect to enterprise value/EBITDA, the firm says.

Yesterday, the stock responded negatively as Craig Moffett downgraded AT&T to Sell.