Stocks start slightly lower amid trade doubts

Stocks pull back a bit from record highs amid reports that the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks could hit an impasse that would derail a phase one trade deal; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.2% .

Also, the U.S. Senate passed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters, which prompted China to accuse the U.S. of interfering in its domestic affairs.

Investors also await the minutes to the FOMC's October meeting, which will be released at 2 p.m. ET.

European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1% , Germany's DAX -0.4% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.8% .

In U.S. corporate news, Target (NYSE:TGT) opens +10% after posting better than expected quarterly results and raising its full-year profit outlook.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, the consumer staples ( +0.3% ), utilities ( +0.1% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.1% ) groups trade higher, while communications services ( -0.5% ) leads the early losers.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the two-year yield unchanged at 1.59% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.95.