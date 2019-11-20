Lowe's rallies on strong outlook

Lowe's (LOW +5.7% ) holds on to its gain after updating guidance further on the retailer's conference call.

Lowe's reaffirms its expectation for operating cash flow of ~$4.5B, capex spending of ~$1.6B and free cash flow of ~$3.0B.

The tone from Lowe's management on consumer demand was very strong, with execs noting strength across regions and categories. The read-through for investors is that the holiday quarter should be strong.

