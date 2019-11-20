RYB Education reports positive gross margin for Q3

RYB Education (RYB -0.2% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 24% Y/Y to $43.73M.

Service revenues increased by 26.8% Y/Y to $39.5M & product revenues increased by 2.8% Y/Y to $4.2M.

Gross margin increased 360 bps to 7.1%, due to higher utilization rate at directly operated facilities, increased average tuition fees from a student-mix shift and increased average selling price.

Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $0.5M, compared with a loss of $0.4M Y/Y.

Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 30,184 (+31.4% Y/Y).

Cash used in operating activities was $12M (-18.4% Y/Y).

Total cash and equivalents of $80.1M, the decrease was due to payment for acquisition and other investments activities as well as share repurchase.

Q4 Outlook: Net revenues of $49-51M, representing a Y/Y increase of ~9%-13%.

