Hospital groups to sue Feds over price disclosure rule

As expected, a coalition of hospital industry groups and some individual hospital operators intend to file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's new rule requiring hospitals and health insurers to disclose negotiated rates.

Proponents believe that transparency will drive down costs, especially for employers, while critics cite the added cost and potential confusion for patients.

Health economist Zack Cooper, an associate professor at Yale, believes the likely outcome is a tighter range of prices since all players will see how rivals have fared in their negotiations, although the average price may go up.

Selected tickers: XLV, HUM, UHS, THC, HCA, CYH, UNH, WCG, MOH, CI, CNC, ANTM, CVS