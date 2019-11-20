Newly merged Gannett announces senior leaders

The new Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has announced senior leadership after the completion of the merger between Gannett and New Media Investment Group.

The company had already tabbed Michael Reed as chairman/CEO and Paul Bascobert CEO of operating company Gannett Media, along with Alison Engel as chief financial officer.

Reporting to Bascobert will be Chief Product Officer Kris Barton; Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Gentzel; Chief People Officer Samantha Howland; and General Counsel Polly Grunfeld Sack, among others.

The company plans to fill the role of chief marketing officer.