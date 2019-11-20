Zero-commission trading spreads to crypto

The wave of zero-fee trading that washed across online ETF, stock, and option trades is now pushing into crypto.

ShapeShift, which has operated as a cryptocurrency exchange since 2014, has started offering free "perpetual" trades.

This may be one way for crypto exchanges to drive trades in a market where trading volume and coin prices have slid.

At ShapeShift, traders have to use so-called Fox tokens to execute the free trades. Every ShapeShift.com user will get 100 free tokens, and the exchange may sell additional ones, the company's CEO, Erik Voorhees, told Bloomberg.

Each token, which are deposited in a user’s crypto wallet and are never spent, provides $10 of free trading volume on a rolling-30-day basis. The more Fox tokens customers hold, the more free trades they can execute.

Some smaller exchanges are also offering zero fees through promotions. Liquid.com waives costs for traders with less than $25M per month in transactions, and Zebpay started zero-trading fees in February. HitBTC lowered fees in August.

Meanwhile, Binance, which is often the largest spot trading exchange, allows users to lower trading fees by investing in its own Binance Coin cryptocurrency.

