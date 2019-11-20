Tariff wildcard hangs over Hasbro

Morningstar warns that investors should be careful buying Hasbro (HAS -0.3% ) before the tariffs situation with China is worked out.

"There could be more downside if the tariffs wind up being implemented and maintained over the full 2020 year, since the magnitude of impact is still largely to be determined," notes analyst Jaime Katz.

Hasbro hasn't been put to the test yet of passing on tariff costs to consumers.

Shares of Hasbro have poked out a 1% gain over the last 52 weeks.