Canadian heavy crude drops as CN Rail strike exacerbates supply glut

The price of Canadian heavy crude oil fell yesterday as the strike at Canadian National Railway (CNI -1% ) curbed oil shipments, with Western Canadian Select's discount to WTI futures widening by $2.90/bbl to $18.90/bbl, Bloomberg reports.

Crude-by-rail volumes have largely stopped as CN Rail prioritizes shipments of perishable goods such as grain while it operates with a shortage of workers, according to the report.

The strike comes as crude producers were ready to boost rail shipments of oil after Alberta's government eased production limits for companies shipping by train, and it coincides with crop harvests, heightening competition for rail space among numerous commodity producers.

CN Rail shipped 180K bbl/day of crude in September, making up more than half of Canada's total crude-by-rail exports that month; if its shipments of crude fall to zero, "it would become a large issue within weeks, not months," Genscape analyst Mike Walls says.

Meanwhile, CN Rail is pushing for the federal government to appoint an arbitrator to end an impasse in contract negotiations; the Teamsters union representing striking workers has publicly opposed an arbitrator.

Potentially relevant tickers include SU, CNQ, CVE, PTR, IMO, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF