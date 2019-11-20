Illumina and Pacific Bio up as regulatory sign-off on merger advances in Europe

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB +5.9% ) and acquirer Illumina (ILMN +1% ) are both up in reaction to a formal response from the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to its proposed remedies to concerns that their planned merger will stifle competition.

The CMA appears to be on board with the tie-up in consideration of the following major concessions by ILMN:

Willingness to grant a perpetual, royalty-free, irrevocable, licence to any of ILMN's or PACB's pre-closing patents and patent applications to any interested third party for use in the field of single molecule, native long read sequencing systems and associated sequencing chemistries, including pre-closing inventions that lead to patent applications within 12 months of the closing date of the merger.

To relinquish any exclusive rights in the field of single molecule, native long read sequencing systems and associated sequencing chemistries that the companies might have in relation to any in-licensed patents held as of the closing date.

To make available, prior to and as a condition to closing the merger and thereafter for as long as the patents are in force, to any interested third party undertaking a complete form license agreement for use in the field of single molecule, native long read sequencing systems and associated sequencing chemistries.

The companies' target date for consummating the merger is March 31, 2020.