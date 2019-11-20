Goldman plans to add capital to China JV if it gets control - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group (GS -1.1% ) will boost capital and headcount at its Chinese investment banking joint venture if the firm is allowed to take a controlling stake in the business and if progress is made in U.S.-China trade negotiations, said the bank's CEO, David Solomon.

Goldman has applied to bring its holding in Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co. to 51% from 33% and hopes to boost its stake further - "we're excited to potentially progress, and ultimately own, control 100% of our business in China, " Solomon said.

Recently, the bank's team in China "presented a five-year business plan to our board that emphasizes our continued commitment to the medium- and long-term in China to grow our business," he said.