Target can't save all of retail

Retail store stocks are getting pulled in two different directions after Target (TGT +13.3%) dazzled with its earnings report and guidance, while Urban Outfitters (URBN -14.3%) disappointed.
Dollar General (DG +2%), Dollar Tree (DLTR +1.2%), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI +1%), Five Below (FIVE +2%) and Costco (COST +0.2%) are riding on Target's coattails a bit, while a host of mall names are following URBN lower. Those decliners include L Brands (LB -6.2%), Express (EXPR -5.5%), Nordstrom (JWN -3.4%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.9%), Children's Place (PLCE -4%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -3.3%), Gap (GPS -2.7%), Genesco (GCO -3.8%), Guess (GES -2.4%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -7%) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -3%).
ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, RETL, EMTY, FXD, RCD, WANT, PMR, PASS, FTXD, JHMC
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on TGT