Target can't save all of retail

Retail store stocks are getting pulled in two different directions after Target (TGT +13.3% ) dazzled with its earnings report and guidance, while Urban Outfitters (URBN -14.3% ) disappointed.

Dollar General (DG +2% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR +1.2% ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI +1% ), Five Below (FIVE +2% ) and Costco (COST +0.2% ) are riding on Target's coattails a bit, while a host of mall names are following URBN lower. Those decliners include L Brands (LB -6.2% ), Express (EXPR -5.5% ), Nordstrom (JWN -3.4% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.9% ), Children's Place (PLCE -4% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD -3.3% ), Gap (GPS -2.7% ), Genesco (GCO -3.8% ), Guess (GES -2.4% ), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -7% ) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -3% ).

