Chevron exposure 'very modest' to California fracking fight, analyst says

Chevron (CVX +0.4% ) is "very modestly" exposed to a potential ban on new steam-flood permits in California, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read says in reiterating his Outperform rating and $142 price target on the stock.

Read estimates less than 5% of CVX's current global production comes from California, and not all of it is reliant on high-pressure steam-floods.

But Berry Petroleum (BRY -20.2% ) plunges to two-year lows, extending yesterday's sharp slide as analysts worry over the regulatory risk to the company.

Wells, for example, downgrades BRY shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $9 price target, cut from $13, as the new rules cast doubt on the company's ability to budget, forecast and execute a stable operational plan going forward.

BRY also is downgraded at KeyBanc, Tudor Pickering and BMO Capital.