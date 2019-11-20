Apple Music expands into business offering - WSJ

Apple Music (AAPL -0.6%) is moving into Apple Muzak.
The service has quietly piloted a use of Apple Music in businesses like retailers and restaurants, the WSJ notes, via a partnership with PlayNetwork.
PlayNetwork is among the biggest providers of music for businesses, and it is handling licensing and operating Apple Music for Business.
Music services for commercial businesses cost more than consumer services like Spotify (SPOT -0.7%) and Apple Music; rivals in the space like Mood Media (the former Muzak), Sirius XM (SIRI -0.5%) and Soundtrack Your Brand (formerly Spotify Business) offer streaming options for businesses that cost $25-$35 per month per location, vs. consumer services around $10/month.
