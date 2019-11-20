Metro reports strong same-store sales for Q4

Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) reports Q4 revenue growth of 3.3% Y/Y to 3.86B and up 3.2% for FY when excluding the Jean Coutu Group.

Food same-store sales up 4.1% and inflation in food basket was ~2.8%.

Pharmacy same-store sales up 3.4% and a 3.4% increase in front-store sales.

Gross margin increased 50 bps to 20.2%; operating expenses margin declined 70 bps to 11.9%.

Between November 23, 2018 and November 8, 2019, the Company has repurchased 3.18M common shares at an average price of $50.31, for a total consideration of $159.7M.

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20/common share payable on November 12, 2019, an increase of 11.1% Y/Y.

Synergies related to the Jean Coutu acquisition generated for Q4 and FY 2019 amounted to $18M and $58M, respectively, and to date, generated annualized synergies of $65M.

