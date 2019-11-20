FDA accepts Osmotica application for droopy eyelid drug; shares up 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT +2.4% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 55K shares, in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has accepted for review subsidiary Vertical Pharmaceuticals' marketing application seeking approval to use RVL-1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) to treat acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid).

The agency's action date is July 16, 2020.

RVL-1201 is a once-daily eye drop containing oxymetazoline, a direct-acting α-adrenergic receptor agonist, believed to selectly target Müller’s muscle that helps raise the upper eyelid.