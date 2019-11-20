FAA will be tougher on Boeing 777X certification, Dickson says
Nov. 20, 2019 11:02 AM ET
- The Federal Aviation Administration pledges a rigorous certification process for the Boeing (BA +0.3%) 777X, agency head Steve Dickson told the Dubai Airshow today, also reaffirming that the FAA is not following any timeline for the return to service of the grounded 737 MAX.
- Dickson's comments come a day after Emirates - Boeing's largest 777X customer - demanded the aircraft be tested for at least 16 months to ensure it is safe to fly and meets performance expectations.
- "I did meet with Emirates and we had excellent dialogue," Dickson said when asked if the 777X certification would be tougher in light of the MAX grounding. "Perhaps there will be more emphasis on making sure that the systems, as they evolve, are effectively integrated across the entire product and that we are not looking at issues in a fragmented fashion."