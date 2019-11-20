Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives secures $50M wind construction project award

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA +1.3% ) announced that IEA Constructors, a division of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects has secured an ~$50M wind energy project award in Oklahoma.

The award is for construction of the Boiling Springs Wind Farm in Woodward County in northwest Oklahoma. The scope of work will include construction of project roads, WTG foundations, the MV collection system, 138kV project substation and a 10.7-mile, 138kV transmission line.

Work on the Boiling Springs project is scheduled to begin in November with full operation by December 2020.