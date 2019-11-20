PagSeguro's focus on micro-merchants sets up long-term growth - analysts

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) drops 13% after Q3 results were mostly in line with preliminary earnings last month.

Total payment volume per merchant, though, slowed from Q2 and management didn't fully address the issue on the call, said Evercore ISI analyst Rayna Kumar in a note to clients.

Analysts attribute that to an increase in the number of smaller merchants entering the mix, a development that should help the company in the longer-term.

Increased adoption from the low-end of the micro-merchant segment reduced average spend per merchant, Kumar wrote, and should provide a larger runway for growth.

Morgan Stanley analyst Jorge Kuri explained, "TPV on a per-merchant basis may not grow as rapidly as it has in past quarters, but according to management, this does not signal any structural changes for the company, but rather a much larger merchant base."

Kuri sees an opportunity for "out-sized share of wallet and high margins."

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (11 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 3 Neutral).

